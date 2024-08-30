JAMCO Reports Strong Operating Growth in Q1

Jamco (JP:7408) has released an update.

JAMCO Corporation reported a surge in their first quarter operating income and ordinary income for the fiscal year 2024, with increases of 201.2% and 155.5% respectively, despite a 33.7% decline in net income attributable to shareholders. Total assets also increased slightly from March to June 2024. The company forecasts a significant growth for the full fiscal year with a 35.8% rise in net sales and more than double the percentage increases in operating and ordinary income.

