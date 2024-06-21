Jaguar Health Stockholders Approve Key Proposals at 2024 Meeting

Jaguar Animal Health (JAGX) has issued an update.

Jaguar Health, Inc. successfully conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 21, where five key proposals were approved, including the election of a Class III director and the ratification of the company’s independent accounting firm. Additionally, stockholders endorsed an executive compensation plan, the amendment of the Stock Incentive Plan to authorize additional shares, and the discretionary authority to adjourn the meeting if necessary. The results were announced via a press release, emphasizing the company’s forward momentum without being affected by a prior reverse stock split.

For an in-depth examination of JAGX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.