JAFCo Group Launches Stock Plan to Motivate Leadership

JAFCo Group Co., Ltd. has announced a restricted stock compensation plan to incentivize directors and corporate officers by disposing of 84,204 treasury shares at ¥1,985.5 each, totaling ¥167,187,042 in value. The plan is designed to align the interests of the management with those of shareholders and to motivate the sustained improvement of corporate value. Restrictions on stock transfers will be in place until directors and officers retire or resign, with a minimum period extending to July 1, 2025.

