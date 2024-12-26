Jafco Co. Strengthens Governance and Diversity Initiatives

Jafco Co (JP:8595) has released an update.
Jafco Co. is committed to enhancing corporate governance by focusing on transparency and fairness, stakeholder relationships, and a structure for effective business execution. The company aims to increase diversity, particularly by boosting the ratio of female employees and managers by 2025, and is actively recruiting women and mid-career professionals for leadership roles. Additionally, Jafco is examining its cross-shareholdings to ensure they align with its long-term corporate value goals.
