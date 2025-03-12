JAFCO Announces Executive and Employee Position Changes

Jafco Co ( (JP:8595) ) has shared an announcement.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. announced changes in its executive and employee positions, effective April 1, 2025. Keisuke Miyoshi will continue as President & CEO, while Atsushi Fujii will become the General Manager of the Investment Division. These changes are expected to streamline operations and enhance the company’s investment focus.

More about Jafco Co

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. operates in the investment industry, focusing on venture capital and private equity investments. The company is known for its strategic investment initiatives and plays a significant role in funding and supporting emerging businesses.

YTD Price Performance: 3.15%

Average Trading Volume: 302

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €734.1M

