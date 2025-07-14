Jadestone Energy’s Skua-11ST Well Promises Increased Production Despite Cost Overruns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Jadestone Energy Inc ( (GB:JSE) ).

Jadestone Energy has announced the completion of drilling at the Skua-11ST well in the Montara field offshore Australia, revealing over 900 meters of high-quality reservoir, which is expected to significantly increase initial production rates. Despite the project’s extended timeline and increased costs due to weather and operational challenges, the well is anticipated to enhance production volumes, reduce unit operating costs, and extend the field’s life, aligning with Jadestone’s cost management and operational excellence strategies.

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent upstream company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, with a diversified portfolio of production and development assets in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The company aims to grow its production base through organic developments and strategic acquisitions, emphasizing operational efficiencies, cost reductions, and increased production. Jadestone is committed to the energy transition, with a pledge to achieve Net Zero Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2040.

