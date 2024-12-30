Jadestone Energy Achieves Record Production in 2024 Amid Strategic Expansion

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Jadestone Energy Inc ( (GB:JSE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jadestone Energy Inc has marked 2024 as a transformative year, highlighted by the successful commissioning of the Akatara gas development in Indonesia, leading to record production levels. This project, along with strong performances from its diversified asset portfolio, has enhanced the company’s resilience and strategic positioning in the Asia-Pacific region. Jadestone is focusing on operational excellence and financial discipline to maximize production and revenue while continuing to pursue growth opportunities. Despite recent challenges, the company is poised for future growth with a refreshed management team and a strategic aim to become a leading independent upstream company in the region.

More about Jadestone Energy Inc

Jadestone Energy Inc is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the Asia-Pacific region. The company is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, with a diverse portfolio of assets across Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

YTD Price Performance: -33.15%

Average Trading Volume: 585,447

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £132M

