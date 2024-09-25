Jade Road Investments Issues New Director CLNs

Jade Road Investments Limited (GB:JADE) has released an update.

Jade Road Investments Limited has issued a further £86,920 in convertible loan notes (CLNs) to directors in lieu of outstanding fees to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and manage its tight working capital situation. The transactions are deemed fair to shareholders by the independent director and advisory firm Zeus Capital Limited. More updates on the CLN issuance and investment opportunities will follow.

