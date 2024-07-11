Jade Road Announces Director’s Resignation

Jade Road Investments Limited (GB:JADE) has released an update.

Jade Road Investments Limited has announced the immediate resignation of Dr. Lee George Lam, a non-executive director, with John Croft, the Executive Chairman, acknowledging Dr. Lam’s valuable contributions and extensive networks in Asian markets. The company expressed gratitude towards Dr. Lam for his years of service and wished him well in his future endeavors.

