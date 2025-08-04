Jade Gas Holdings Nears First Gas Production at Red Lake Field

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jade Gas Holdings Limited ( (AU:JGH) ) has issued an announcement.

Jade Gas Holdings Limited announced that its Red Lake Gas Field wells are performing as expected, with first gas production anticipated soon. The company has maintained stable operations since June 2025, and the ongoing dewatering and pressure drawdown activities are progressing according to plan. The successful emulation of similar fields in China could potentially create significant value for shareholders.

More about Jade Gas Holdings Limited

Jade Gas Holdings Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of coal bed methane gas. The company is primarily engaged in developing gas fields, with a market focus on enhancing gas production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 460,099

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$62.41M

