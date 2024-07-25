Jacques Bogart SA Navigates Minor Revenue Dip

Jacques Bogart SA (FR:JBOG) has released an update.

Jacques Bogart SA reported a slight decrease in first-half 2024 revenues to €133.5 million, a 3% dip from the previous year, with the Fragrances & Cosmetics sector experiencing a 5% decline. Despite the overall drop, the company has seen promising results from its new brand, Rose et Marius, and a positive trend in Beauty Retail at constant scope and exchange rates. Looking forward, Bogart plans to launch new products and focus on higher-margin sales, with initiatives underway in several geographical areas and a new perfume set to debut in the fall.

