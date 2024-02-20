Jacobs Solutions Advances in Reverse Morris Trust Deal

Jacobs Solutions (J) has released an update.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. has moved a step closer to finalizing its Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Amentum Parent Holdings LLC, as the mandatory waiting period under antitrust legislation has ended. While this marks significant progress, the deal’s completion hinges on other regulatory approvals, tax rulings, and securities registration. Expected to close in the second half of the fiscal year 2024, Jacobs also plans to distribute any shares exceeding an 8% stake in the new entity to its shareholders post-transaction.

For further insights into J stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.