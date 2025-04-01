Jackpot Digital Secures $4 Million Credit Line to Expand ETG Production

Jackpot Digital ( (TSE:JJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has secured non-revolving lines of credit totaling up to $4 million to boost the manufacturing and distribution of its Jackpot Blitz® electronic table games. This financial move is aimed at meeting growing customer demand and increasing production capacity, positioning the company to produce and distribute its ETGs in larger volumes, thereby strengthening its market presence.

More about Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The company specializes in dealerless multiplayer poker electronic table games (ETGs), providing efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 21.67%

Average Trading Volume: 100,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$15.13M

