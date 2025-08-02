Jackpot Digital Launches $1.35M Private Placement to Bolster Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Jackpot Digital ( (TSE:JJ) ).

Jackpot Digital Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $1,350,000 by issuing 15,000,000 units at $0.09 per unit. Each unit comprises one common share and a warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.10 within five years. The proceeds will support general working capital, with the placement subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. This move could enhance Jackpot Digital’s financial standing and operational capacity, potentially strengthening its position in the casino technology market.

More about Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a prominent player in the casino industry, specializing in the production of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables. These tables are designed for use in both cruise ships and land-based regulated casinos. The company offers a comprehensive suite of backend tools that enable casino operators to manage and optimize their poker operations efficiently.

Average Trading Volume: 107,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$28.11M

For detailed information about JJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue