Jackpot Digital Expands Dealerless Poker Presence in Nevada

Jackpot Digital ( (TSE:JJ) ) has shared an update.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has announced a new agreement to install four of its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic table games at Mesquite Entertainment properties in Nevada. This move highlights the growing demand for their innovative poker technology in the U.S., further solidifying their position as a leader in the dealerless poker ETG market. The installations at Virgin River Hotel & Casino and CasaBlanca Resort & Casino will provide guests with a fast, immersive poker experience, aligning with Mesquite Entertainment’s mission to offer next-level entertainment.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, specializing in dealerless multiplayer electronic poker electronic table games (ETGs). The company offers innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide, focusing on enhancing player experiences and optimizing gaming offerings for operators. Their client base includes major cruise lines and an expanding number of land-based casinos across North America and internationally.

