Jackpot Digital Expands Dealerless Poker Presence in Jamaica

Jackpot Digital ( (TSE:JJ) ) just unveiled an update.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has expanded its global presence by installing its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker table at The Vault Gaming Lounge in Kingston, Jamaica. This move underscores the growing demand for their innovative electronic poker table games in Jamaica and reinforces their leadership in the dealerless poker market. The installation at The Vault, which is the only gaming lounge in Jamaica open 24 hours on weekends, is expected to enhance the poker experience for players and further solidify Jackpot Digital’s market position.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games.

