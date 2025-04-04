Jack Nathan Medical Explores Strategic Options Amid Walmart Mexico Exit

Jack Nathan Medical ( (TSE:JNH) ) has provided an update.

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. announced that it is exploring strategic options for its Mexico operations after failing to reach an agreement with Walmart Mexico for the continuity of its 171 facilities within Walmart stores. With termination notices issued by Walmart, the company expects to cease operations in these locations by May 31, 2025. Jack Nathan Medical is actively seeking new retail and corporate partners and considering mergers and acquisitions to maintain its presence in Mexico. The company is also preparing a comprehensive data room for potential partners to explore collaboration opportunities, although there is no assurance of a successful agreement. Without securing a new partnership or transaction, the company faces the possibility of winding down its Mexico operations.

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. is a leading healthcare company that operates one of the largest private healthcare networks in Mexico and a premier MedSpa operator in Canada. Established in 2006, the company focuses on improving patient access by co-locating medical services within Walmart stores. It operates 175 locations globally, including 171 clinics in Mexico and 4 MedSpa clinics in Canada.

