J-Oil Mills Reports Decline in Quarterly Results but Maintains Positive Annual Outlook

J-Oil Mills, Inc. ( (JP:2613) ) has issued an announcement.

J-Oil Mills, Inc. reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 3.8% and operating profit dropping by 56.8% compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, expecting a 4.0% increase in net sales and a 5.0% rise in operating profit, indicating a potential recovery and growth strategy.

More about J-Oil Mills, Inc.

J-Oil Mills, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the oil industry. It focuses on producing and distributing various oil products, serving a wide range of markets.

Average Trading Volume: 57,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen69.48B

