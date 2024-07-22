J-Oil Mills Champions Governance and Diversity

J-Oil Mills, Inc. (JP:2613) has released an update.

J-Oil Mills, Inc. is actively enhancing its corporate governance to achieve transparent management, trust of stakeholders, and improved internal control for governance efficiency. The company is also focusing on an optimal capital structure, targeting improved capital profitability with a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 40% and reducing cross-shareholdings to fuel growth investments. Additionally, J-Oil Mills champions diversity, with increasing representation of women in management and an inclusive hiring strategy for sustained corporate growth.

