J. FRONT RETAILING Transfers Nursery School Operations to YARUKI Switch Group

J FRONT RETAILING Co ( (JP:3086) ) just unveiled an update.

J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. announced the decision to transfer its subsidiary, JFR Kodomo Mirai Co., Ltd., which operates unlicensed nursery schools, to YARUKI Switch Group Co., Ltd. This strategic move aims to enhance the quality of education and strengthen the management structure under the leadership of YARUKI Switch Group, a leader in educational facilities. The transfer is expected to have minimal impact on the company’s consolidated earnings.

More about J FRONT RETAILING Co

J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. operates within the retail sector and is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. The company is involved in various business ventures, including the management of nursery schools through its subsidiary, JFR Kodomo Mirai Co., Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -1.27%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.38B

