J D Wetherspoon Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

J D Wetherspoon ( (GB:JDW) ) has issued an update.

J D Wetherspoon plc has announced an update regarding its share capital and voting rights, revealing that as of August 1, 2025, the company has 113,043,115 ordinary shares in issue, each with voting rights. This disclosure is in line with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules and provides shareholders with the necessary information to assess their interests in the company.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JDW is a Neutral.

J D Wetherspoon shows a promising recovery post-pandemic with strong operational improvements and positive corporate actions, boosting confidence. However, the high leverage and modest profitability, along with valuation concerns, require caution. The technical outlook is favorable, supporting a positive medium-term view.

More about J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on managing and running pubs across the United Kingdom. The company is known for offering a wide range of food and beverages at competitive prices, catering to a diverse customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 346,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £782.3M

