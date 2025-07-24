J D Wetherspoon Director Sells Company Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

J D Wetherspoon ( (GB:JDW) ) has provided an update.

J D Wetherspoon plc announced that Will Fotheringham, an Associate Employee Director, sold 1,250 ordinary shares of the company on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £7.92 per share. This transaction was disclosed in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JDW) stock is a Hold with a £740.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J D Wetherspoon stock, see the GB:JDW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JDW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JDW is a Neutral.

The stock score reflects J D Wetherspoon’s recovering financial performance and positive technical indicators, offset by a fair valuation and high leverage. Corporate events indicate confidence in the company’s future, enhancing its market position.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JDW stock, click here.

More about J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc is a prominent company in the hospitality industry, primarily operating a chain of pubs across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is known for its affordable food and drink offerings, catering to a wide range of customers.

Average Trading Volume: 359,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £847.8M

Find detailed analytics on JDW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue