J D Wetherspoon Announces Annual General Meeting Details

An announcement from J D Wetherspoon ( (GB:JDW) ) is now available.

J D Wetherspoon plc has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 20 November 2025 in London. The notice and proxy form for the AGM have been submitted to the FCA ESS and are accessible on the company’s website, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JDW) stock is a Buy with a £8.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J D Wetherspoon stock, see the GB:JDW Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JDW is a Neutral.

J D Wetherspoon’s stock score is primarily driven by its financial performance, which shows recovery and stabilization post-pandemic. The valuation is reasonable, offering a fair P/E ratio and a modest dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest weak momentum, which slightly dampens the overall score.

J D Wetherspoon plc operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on running pubs and bars across the United Kingdom. The company is known for offering affordable food and drinks, targeting a wide range of customers, including families, young adults, and professionals.

Average Trading Volume: 248,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £701.8M

