iX Biopharma Restructures Board Committees for Efficiency

iX Biopharma Ltd. has announced the formation of a new Audit and Risk Committee by merging its Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee. This restructuring aims to streamline the roles and responsibilities of its board members, enhancing governance efficiency. Additionally, the company has reconstituted its board committees following the retirement of Independent Director Ms. Angeline Tham.

