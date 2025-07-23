IX Acquisition Secures New Commercial Funding Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IX Acquisition ( (IXAQF) ) has shared an update.

On March 29, 2024, IX Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands company, entered into a Merger Agreement with AERKOMM Inc., a Nevada corporation, to facilitate investments through Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFE) totaling at least $15 million. As of the latest report, SAFE Agreements amounting to $6,497,200 have been executed, with provisions for automatic conversion upon merger completion. Additionally, on July 15, 2025, IX Acquisition Corp. entered into a Commercial Funding and Repayment Agreement to ensure the timely filing of financial documents and manage working capital needs, including repayments of promissory notes and bridge loans.

