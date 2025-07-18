iWOW Technology Limited Prepares for AGM with No Pre-Submitted Shareholder Questions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from iWOW Technology Limited ( (SG:NXR) ).

iWOW Technology Limited announced that no questions were received from shareholders regarding the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 25, 2025. The meeting will be held in a fully physical format, and shareholders or their proxies attending in person will have the opportunity to raise questions. The company plans to address any substantial and relevant questions during the meeting, with responses to be included in the AGM minutes published on the corporate website and SGXNet within a month post-meeting.

iWOW Technology Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the technology industry. The company focuses on providing innovative technological solutions and services, although specific products or market focus are not detailed in the release.

