iWOW Technology Conducts Fruitful AGM

iWOW Technology Limited (SG:NXR) has released an update.

iWOW Technology Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 26, 2024, where the company’s financial statements and director’s reports for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, were presented and adopted. Shareholders participated in a poll-based voting process for resolutions, with the assurance that pre-AGM questions from the Securities Investors Association were addressed and published. The event was marked by the presence of key company directors, the CFO, and representatives from the company’s sponsor and auditors.

For further insights into SG:NXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.