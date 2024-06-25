IWG Optimizes Capital Structure with Bond Repurchase

IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

IWG plc has successfully negotiated the repurchase of £118.3 million of its £350 million convertible bond at a lower than face value price, simultaneously increasing the nominal amount of their US Finance LLC’s bond offering by 15% to €575 million. The repurchase will lead to cancellation of the bonds, with outstanding convertible bonds reduced to £231.7 million if the new bond transaction is completed as planned. The deal is set to enhance IWG’s financial flexibility and reflects a strategic move in their capital management.

