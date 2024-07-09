IWG Gains Spot in FTSE4Good Index for ESG Excellence

IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

International Workplace Group plc (IWG) has been recognized for its strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices by being included in the prestigious FTSE4Good UK Index as of 24th June 2024. The FTSE4Good Index Series, managed by FTSE Russell, serves as a benchmark for investors to evaluate and create responsible investment funds based on a company’s performance in key areas such as corporate governance and climate change. IWG’s inclusion highlights the company’s commitment to operating sustainably and ethically in the global market.

