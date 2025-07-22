IWG Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IWG plc ( (GB:IWG) ) has shared an announcement.

International Workplace Group plc has announced the purchase of 132,076 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was initially announced in March 2025 and extended in May 2025. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 1,014,112,820. This move is part of IWG’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IWG) stock is a Hold with a £1.61 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IWG plc stock, see the GB:IWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IWG is a Neutral.

IWG plc demonstrates strong financial performance and positive corporate actions with an active share buyback program. However, high leverage and potential overvaluation based on P/E ratio present risks. Technical indicators suggest bullish momentum but caution due to overbought signals.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IWG stock, click here.

More about IWG plc

International Workplace Group plc (IWG) operates in the flexible workspace industry, offering a range of office solutions including coworking spaces, virtual offices, and meeting rooms. The company focuses on providing adaptable work environments to businesses globally.

Average Trading Volume: 2,117,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.24B

Find detailed analytics on IWG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue