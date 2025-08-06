IwaiCosmo Holdings Reports Stable Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8707) ) has issued an announcement.

IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc. announced the completion of an interim review of its consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with no revisions made to the previously disclosed figures. The company reported a slight increase in operating revenues and profits compared to the previous year, indicating stable financial performance. The announcement reflects the company’s steady position in the market, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, showcasing effective management and operational strategies.

IwaiCosmo Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 8707. The company provides a range of financial services, with a focus on securities and investment management.

Average Trading Volume: 76,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen57.9B

