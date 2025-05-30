Iveda Solutions Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notification

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Iveda Solutions ( (IVDA) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 27, 2025, Iveda Solutions, Inc. received a notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires a minimum stockholders’ equity of $2,500,000. The company’s reported equity was $1,700,887 as of March 31, 2025. While this does not immediately affect the listing of its common stock, the company has until July 11, 2025, to submit a compliance plan. If accepted, they could have until November 22, 2025, to meet the requirements. The company is exploring options to address this issue, but there is no assurance of success in regaining compliance or in any potential appeals against delisting.

More about Iveda Solutions

Average Trading Volume: 46,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.98M

