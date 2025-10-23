Iveco Group to Present Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Iveco Group NV ( (IT:IVG) ) is now available.

Iveco Group N.V. announced that it will present its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 6, 2025. The announcement includes a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible to stakeholders, and the related press release and presentation materials will be available on the company’s website. This event is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:IVG) stock is a Hold with a EUR20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iveco Group NV stock, see the IT:IVG Stock Forecast page.

More about Iveco Group NV

Iveco Group N.V. is a multinational company that operates in various industrial fields through its seven brands. These include IVECO, which specializes in commercial vehicles, FPT Industrial, a leader in propulsion technologies, and IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, which focus on mass and premium transport buses. The company also offers specialized defense and civil protection vehicles through IDV, heavy vehicles for construction through ASTRA, and financial services via IVECO CAPITAL. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people globally and has a significant presence with 19 industrial sites and 30 R&D centers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,180,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €6.31B

See more data about IVG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue