IVE Group Limited Announces Strong FY24 Results

IVE Group Ltd. (AU:IGL) has released an update.

IVE Group Limited reports a solid financial performance for FY24 with key profit metrics improving, including a revenue increase to $969.9m and EBITDA up by 7.5%. Despite a challenging economic landscape, the company successfully completed acquisitions, including JacPak, and expects continued growth with an FY25 earnings guidance projecting an NPAT of $45m-$50m. The company maintains a stable dividend and a strong balance sheet, positioning it for ongoing profitable expansion.

