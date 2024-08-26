IVE Group Expands Trading Windows in Policy Update

IVE Group Ltd. (AU:IGL) has released an update.

IVE Group Limited has announced an update to its Securities Dealing Policy, primarily featuring an expansion of its trading windows, as per the ASX Listing Rule 12.10. The revised policy, which aims to enhance trading flexibility, received board approval on August 26, 2024. The update underscores the company’s commitment to adhering to regulatory standards and improving governance.

For further insights into AU:IGL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.