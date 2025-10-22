IVD Medical Holding Limited to Rebrand as ETHK Labs Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from IVD Medical Holding Limited ( (HK:1931) ) is now available.

IVD Medical Holding Limited has announced a proposed change of its English name to ‘ETHK Labs Inc.’ to better reflect its new strategic positioning and future development direction. This change is part of the company’s evolution into a global high-tech intellectual property capital operation platform, emphasizing a strategy of ‘financing-M&A-integration-exit’ to create sustainable returns for shareholders. The change will not affect shareholders’ rights or the company’s daily operations, and the company will also update its logo to align with the new name.

More about IVD Medical Holding Limited

IVD Medical Holding Limited operates in the life sciences sector, focusing on high-tech intellectual property and capital operations. The company aims to serve as a core medium for the efficient circulation of intellectual property and capital globally, with a strategic focus on the life sciences industry.

