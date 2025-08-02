Ivanhoe Mines’ Earnings Call: Resilience Amid Challenges

Ivanhoe Mines ((TSE:IVN)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Ivanhoe Mines’ recent earnings call painted a mixed picture, balancing strong financial and operational resilience with setbacks from seismic activity and increased costs. The company reported positive cash flow and progress in key projects, but challenges remain.

Positive Net Cash Flow

Ivanhoe Mines reported a positive net cash flow of approximately $169 million for the second quarter. This achievement comes despite operational challenges, showcasing the company’s financial resilience and ability to manage cash effectively.

Safety Achievements

The company highlighted its impressive safety record, noting no lost time injuries during the seismic event in May. Additionally, the Kipushi project engineering team has maintained a spotless safety record since construction began, underscoring Ivanhoe’s commitment to safety.

Kamoa Phase 3 Record Throughput

Phase 3 at Kamoa achieved a record throughput of 1.6 million tonnes, annualizing close to 6.5 million tonnes. The operation also recorded a high grade of 2.92% and a recovery rate of 86%, marking significant progress in production capabilities.

Smelter Completion and Commissioning

The smelter project is mechanically complete, with final commissioning underway. The company plans to initiate furnace heat-up in September, which is expected to significantly reduce C1 costs, enhancing operational efficiency.

Western Forelands Resource Increase

Ivanhoe Mines announced a significant resource increase in the Makoko district, nearly doubling the resource to close to 10 million tonnes of contained copper. This expansion highlights the company’s successful exploration efforts.

Seismic Activity Impact

Seismic activity in May had a notable impact on mining operations at Kamoa-Kakula, resulting in a three-week operational loss and an 8% decrease in copper sales for the second quarter. This incident underscores the challenges faced by the company.

Increased Cash Costs

The company reported an increase in cash costs to $1.89 per pound of payable copper for Q2, with a revised guidance range for 2025 between $1.90 and $2.20 per pound. This increase is attributed to lower ore grades, impacting overall cost efficiency.

Impairment Charge

An impairment charge of $59 million was recorded at Kamoa-Kakula due to assets affected by the seismic activity. This financial hit reflects the tangible impact of natural disruptions on the company’s assets.

Logistical Adjustments

Ivanhoe Mines is adjusting logistical plans and infrastructure at Kakula to manage dewatering and facilitate operational recovery. These adjustments are crucial for maintaining operational stability and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Ivanhoe Mines provided detailed guidance on operational metrics. Despite challenges, the company anticipates starting the smelter in September and completing dewatering activities by year-end. The updated cash cost guidance for 2025 is between $1.90 and $2.20 per pound, reflecting anticipated lower ore grades. The company also emphasized its commitment to safety and sustainability, with ongoing community projects.

In summary, Ivanhoe Mines’ earnings call revealed a company navigating through both achievements and challenges. While financial resilience and project progress are evident, the impact of seismic activity and increased costs pose ongoing challenges. The company’s forward-looking guidance reflects a cautious yet optimistic outlook, with continued emphasis on safety and sustainability.

