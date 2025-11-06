Ivanhoe Mines’ Earnings Call: Achievements and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ivanhoe Mines’ Earnings Call: Achievements and Challenges

Ivanhoe Mines’ Earnings Call: Achievements and Challenges

Ivanhoe Mines ((TSE:IVN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ivanhoe Mines’ recent earnings call painted a picture of cautious optimism, highlighting both significant achievements and ongoing challenges. The company celebrated milestones such as a substantial investment from the Qatar Investment Authority, successful dewatering at Kamoa-Kakula, and record zinc production at Kipushi. However, these positive developments were tempered by issues including lower production and increased costs at Kamoa-Kakula, the lingering effects of a seismic event, and power supply challenges. Overall, the sentiment was one of cautious optimism, with recovery plans and new projects underway.

Qatar Investment Authority Investment

Ivanhoe Mines has bolstered its institutional shareholder base with a $500 million equity investment from the Qatar Investment Authority. This strategic move is expected to provide the company with enhanced financial stability and growth opportunities.

First Ore Fed to Platreef Concentrator

A significant milestone was achieved at the Platreef project as the first ore was successfully fed to the concentrator. This marks a pivotal step in the development of one of the largest precious metals projects globally, setting the stage for future production.

Successful Dewatering and Recovery at Kamoa-Kakula

The company reported significant progress in dewatering efforts at Kamoa-Kakula, with expectations to return to copper production levels exceeding 550,000 tonnes in the future. This recovery is crucial for maintaining production targets and financial performance.

Record Zinc Production at Kipushi

Kipushi mine achieved a record quarterly revenue of $129 million, with nearly 50,000 tonnes of payable zinc sold. This positions Kipushi as a significant player in the global zinc market.

Completion of Kipushi Debottlenecking Program

The debottlenecking program at Kipushi was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, enhancing the mine’s capacity and efficiency. This positions Kipushi as the third largest zinc producer globally, reinforcing its competitive edge.

Launch of Kamoa-Kakula Smelter

The smelter project at Kamoa-Kakula is progressing as planned, with heating scheduled for November and first concentrate feeding in December. This development is expected to reduce logistics costs and generate acid credits, contributing to improved profitability.

Lower Production at Kamoa-Kakula

Kamoa-Kakula faced challenges with lower ore grades and production levels, impacting the quarterly EBITDA and resulting in a margin of 35%. The company is actively addressing these issues to stabilize production.

Increased Cash Costs at Kamoa-Kakula

The third quarter saw increased cash costs at Kamoa-Kakula, reaching $2.62 per pound of payable copper. This was attributed to lower production and lower grade feed, prompting efforts to optimize cost management.

Seismic Event Impact on Kamoa-Kakula

Operations at Kamoa-Kakula continue to recover from a seismic event in May 2025. While significant progress has been made in rehabilitation, the event’s impact is still being felt, necessitating ongoing recovery efforts.

Challenges in Power Supply

Despite the completion of the Inga turbine project, the power supply network remains fragile, requiring further upgrades for stability. Ensuring a reliable power supply is critical for uninterrupted operations and future growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Ivanhoe Mines provided forward-looking guidance, reporting a quarterly revenue of $566 million from Kamoa-Kakula and an EBITDA of $196 million. The company holds a strong liquidity position with $1 billion cash on hand, supported by the Qatar Investment Authority’s investment. Ivanhoe is on track to meet production and cash cost guidance at both Kipushi and Kamoa-Kakula, with anticipated improvements as recovery progresses. The Platreef project has commenced ore feeding, and updated life-of-mine plans are expected in early 2026. Future copper production at Kamoa-Kakula is anticipated to exceed 550,000 tonnes.

In conclusion, Ivanhoe Mines’ earnings call reflects a balanced view of achievements and challenges. The company’s strategic investments and project milestones underscore its commitment to growth and stability. While challenges persist, particularly at Kamoa-Kakula, Ivanhoe’s proactive measures and forward-looking strategies position it well for future success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement