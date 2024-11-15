Itway Group Sees Revenue Surge Amidst Challenges

It Way (IT:ITW) has released an update.

Itway Group reported a significant 20% revenue increase for the first nine months of 2024, driven by its expanding cybersecurity and digital transformation services. Despite a decline in operating profits and a pre-tax loss due to exchange losses in its Turkish subsidiary and increased personnel costs, the company’s order portfolio rose by 14.9%, indicating robust demand for its technology solutions.

For further insights into IT:ITW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.