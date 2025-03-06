ITV plc Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Strategic Execution and Digital Expansion

The latest announcement is out from ITV plc ( (GB:ITV) ).

ITV plc reported strong financial results for the year ending December 2024, with an 11% increase in group adjusted EBITA, driven by record profits in ITV Studios and growth in digital advertising revenue. The company’s strategic execution has led to significant efficiency savings and early recoupment of investments in ITVX, enhancing its competitive position in the rapidly evolving media landscape. Despite a slight decline in total revenue, ITV’s focus on digital transformation and content production has positioned it for continued growth and resilience, offering attractive returns to shareholders.

ITV plc operates in the media industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting and production. The company offers a diverse range of services, including ITV Studios, which is known for its creative content production, and ITVX, a rapidly growing streaming platform. ITV’s market focus includes both traditional broadcast audiences and digital streaming viewers, leveraging its strong brand presence and innovative advertising solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -5.43%

Average Trading Volume: 7,851,651

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.57B

