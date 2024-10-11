ITV plc Completes Strategic Share Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 1,777,931 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 77.57 pence per share, as part of its ongoing programme initiated in March 2024. The company plans to cancel the acquired shares, which will reduce the total number of voting rights to 3,910,660,533. Since the buyback programme began, ITV has repurchased over 150 million shares.

