ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Strategy

ITV plc has confirmed the repurchase of 2,634,342 of its own shares on July 25, 2024, at a volume-weighted average price of 80.09 pence, as part of its share buyback program initiated on March 7, 2024. The company will hold these shares in treasury, bringing the total held to 72,079,053 and leaving 3,980,330,141 shares in issue, excluding treasury shares. Since the start of the program, ITV has bought back 80,579,053 shares at an average price of 74.43 pence each.

