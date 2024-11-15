ITV Boosts Shareholder Value with Continued Buybacks

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased over 4.6 million of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of ITV’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value, having already bought back more than 221 million shares since March 2024. The share buyback reflects ITV’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning capital to its investors.

