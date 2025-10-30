Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting for December 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ituran Location And Control ( (ITRN) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. announced its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 16, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The meeting will address several key matters, including the discussion of the company’s audited financial statements, the renewal of its independent auditors, and the election of directors and external directors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in person or by proxy, with voting on significant proposals that could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (ITRN) stock is a Buy with a $42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ituran Location And Control stock, see the ITRN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ITRN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITRN is a Outperform.

Ituran Location And Control’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the most significant factors contributing to its high score. The company’s positive earnings call, highlighting growth and expansion opportunities, further supports the stock’s potential. Technical indicators suggest stability, rounding out a favorable investment profile.

To see Spark’s full report on ITRN stock, click here.

More about Ituran Location And Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. operates in the field of location-based services, providing tracking and control solutions for vehicles and other assets. The company focuses on offering innovative technologies to enhance security and operational efficiency for its clients across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 109,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $759.9M

For a thorough assessment of ITRN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue