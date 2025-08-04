Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Reports Strong Q1 FY2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2296) ) just unveiled an update.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. reported a significant increase in sales and ordinary profit for the first quarter of FY2025, with sales up by 26% and ordinary profit soaring by 109.7%. The company’s processed food and meat divisions both saw increased sales and profits, driven by effective product management and favorable market conditions, particularly in domestic operations and the ANZCO market. The company maintains its forecast for increased sales and profits for the full year, with expectations of a 4.2% rise in sales and a 32.5% increase in ordinary profit.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2296) stock is a Sell with a Yen3800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2296 Stock Forecast page.

More about Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 135,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen273B

