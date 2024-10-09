ITM Power Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

ITM Power (GB:ITM) has released an update.

ITM Power PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming shareholder support on key issues, including the adoption of the Annual Report and Accounts, Directors’ Remuneration, and the re-election of board members. The meeting took place at the company’s Sheffield location, and detailed voting outcomes are available on ITM Power’s website for shareholder review.

For further insights into GB:ITM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.