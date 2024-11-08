ITM Power Secures First NEPTUNE V Contract with Guttroff

ITM Power (GB:ITM) has released an update.

ITM Power, a leading manufacturer of green hydrogen electrolysers, has secured its first contract for the NEPTUNE V unit with German firm Guttroff GmbH. This 5MW containerised electrolyser will aid in establishing green hydrogen production in Bavaria, supported by local government funding. The deal marks a significant step for ITM Power in expanding its market presence in the hydrogen energy sector.

