iTech Minerals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

ITech Minerals LTD (AU:ITM) has released an update.

iTech Minerals Ltd has announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their 2024 shareholder meeting, with overwhelming majority votes in favor. The announcement includes the ratification of Placement Shares and the approval to issue Broker Options, indicating a strong shareholder support for the company’s plans. iTech Minerals, with a capital structure comprising of 170.7 million ordinary shares, 5.8 million options, and 3.6 million performance rights, remains a point of interest for investors on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:ITM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.