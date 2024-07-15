iTech Minerals Announces Trading Halt Pending Capital Raise

ITech Minerals LTD (AU:ITM) has released an update.

iTech Minerals Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities, pending an announcement regarding a capital raise. The halt will remain in effect until the earlier of the planned announcement or the commencement of normal trading on July 17, 2024. The company has confirmed compliance with the necessary ASX Listing Rule and states there are no known reasons that would prevent the grant of the halt.

For further insights into AU:ITM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.