iTech Minerals Announces Major Resource Expansion and New Exploration

ITech Minerals LTD (AU:ITM) has released an update.

iTech Minerals LTD reports a substantial 300% increase in the global Mineral Resource Estimate for their Eyre Peninsula Graphite Project, now boasting 35.2 Mt at 6.0% TGC. The company has handed over the development of this project to consultants, while also commencing exploration for copper and gold at the newly acquired Reynolds Range in the Northern Territory, which shows promising mineralisation across a 70km tenement package.

